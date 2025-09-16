Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.54 and traded as high as C$39.26. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$39.15, with a volume of 60,519 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.71.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

About Ag Growth International

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market cap of C$736.02 million, a P/E ratio of -108.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.54.

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.