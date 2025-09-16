Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 41.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 89.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 249.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 1,093,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,816,000 after buying an additional 780,846 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 817.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 57,381 shares during the period.

Shares of FYBR opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

