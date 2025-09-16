Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.7778.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Endava from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, September 5th.
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $556.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.13. Endava has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $34.94.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
