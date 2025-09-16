Analysts Set Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) Target Price at $35.63

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.6250.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

NASDAQ GLXY opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion.

In other news, COO Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $9,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 198,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,414.24. This represents a 63.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Medina Rhonda Adams sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $994,323.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,540.99. This represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,333 shares of company stock worth $11,851,323 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

