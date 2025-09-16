ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.1250.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARKO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ARKO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ARKO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 target price on shares of ARKO and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

ARKO stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. ARKO has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $573.85 million, a PE ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 0.78.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ARKO had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Research analysts expect that ARKO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. ARKO’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARKO during the 1st quarter worth $9,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARKO by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 206,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARKO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ARKO by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 134,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ARKO by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

