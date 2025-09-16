Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FULC shares. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.82.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $114,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $9,207,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

