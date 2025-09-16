Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) vs. Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Head-To-Head Survey

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) and Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Incannex Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 1 3.13 Incannex Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,173.15%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Incannex Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

63.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Incannex Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Incannex Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Incannex Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.92 million ($0.65) -0.66 Incannex Healthcare $10,000.00 1,556.85 -$18.46 million ($1.21) -0.44

Incannex Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Reviva Pharmaceuticals. Reviva Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incannex Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incannex Healthcare has a beta of 7.66, suggesting that its share price is 666% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Incannex Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -259.17% Incannex Healthcare N/A -342.92% -148.64%

Summary

Reviva Pharmaceuticals beats Incannex Healthcare on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis. It is also developing RP1208 for the treatment of depression and obesity. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About Incannex Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications. The company offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. It also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 skin that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis. In addition, its product portfolio includes IHL-675A for inflammatory lung disease, IHL-675A for rheumatoid arthritis, IHL-675A for inflammatory bowel disease, and IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury and concussion, which have completed pre-clinical trials; and MedChew 1401 for pain and spasticity in multiple sclerosis, MedChew GB for post-herpatic neuralgia, MedChew-1502 for Parkinson's disease, MedChew-1503 for dementia, MedChew RL for restless legs syndrome, APIRx 1505 Flotex for chrohn's disease, CanChew RX and SuppoCan (Suppository) for inflammatory bowel disease, CheWell for addiction of cannabis, CanQuit for tobacco smoking cessation, CanQuit O for opioid addiction, APIRx-1701 for glaucoma, suppoCan gastro for IBD, and APIRx-1702 for dry eye syndrome that are in pre-clinical trials. Incannex Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.