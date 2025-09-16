Financial Analysis: MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) vs. NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) and NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSA Safety Incorporporated and NAPCO Security Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety Incorporporated $1.81 billion 3.66 $284.97 million $7.01 24.11 NAPCO Security Technologies $181.62 million 8.57 $43.41 million $1.19 36.69

Dividends

MSA Safety Incorporporated has higher revenue and earnings than NAPCO Security Technologies. MSA Safety Incorporporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NAPCO Security Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MSA Safety Incorporporated pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NAPCO Security Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSA Safety Incorporporated pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NAPCO Security Technologies pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MSA Safety Incorporporated has raised its dividend for 56 consecutive years and NAPCO Security Technologies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MSA Safety Incorporporated has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NAPCO Security Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety Incorporporated and NAPCO Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety Incorporporated 15.15% 26.03% 13.16% NAPCO Security Technologies 23.90% 25.42% 21.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MSA Safety Incorporporated and NAPCO Security Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety Incorporporated 0 3 2 0 2.40 NAPCO Security Technologies 0 2 5 1 2.88

MSA Safety Incorporporated currently has a consensus price target of $189.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.95%. NAPCO Security Technologies has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.73%. Given MSA Safety Incorporporated’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSA Safety Incorporporated is more favorable than NAPCO Security Technologies.

Summary

NAPCO Security Technologies beats MSA Safety Incorporporated on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.