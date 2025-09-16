Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

REYN stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.05 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

In other news, Director Duncan Hawkesby purchased 159,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,667,042.94. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 334,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,775.08. This represents a 91.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,082.36. The trade was a 17.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 235,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14,434.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,995.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

