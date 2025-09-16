G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.69 and traded as high as $20.98. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 5,453 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $289.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 786.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Further Reading

