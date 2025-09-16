Partners Group Private Equity Sells 745,707 Shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 745,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $21,588,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,720,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,708,475. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.99.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 71,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTH. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

