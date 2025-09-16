V2X (NYSE:VVX) Director Dino Cusumano Sells 1,700,000 Shares

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) Director Dino Cusumano sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000,001 shares in the company, valued at $417,600,052.20. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V2X Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VVX opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V2X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in V2X by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in V2X by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in V2X by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VVX. Wall Street Zen raised V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price target on shares of V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

