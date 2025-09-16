Analysts Set ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Target Price at $179.00

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.50. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 0.86.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $543.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain bought 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,013.16. The trade was a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,303.20. The trade was a 17.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ICU Medical by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

