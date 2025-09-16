Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $12.52. Invvlu Mu Incm shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 105,389 shares traded.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

Get Invvlu Mu Incm alerts:

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invvlu Mu Incm

Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 87,776 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invvlu Mu Incm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invvlu Mu Incm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.