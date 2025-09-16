Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $12.52. Invvlu Mu Incm shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 105,389 shares traded.
Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Up 0.4%
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.
Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invvlu Mu Incm
Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
