ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 96,286 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 96,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $3,889,954.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,407,181 shares in the company, valued at $178,050,112.40. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 109,206 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.91 per share, with a total value of $4,467,617.46.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,126 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $771,542.84.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,225 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.06 per share, with a total value of $1,250,873.50.

On Monday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,510 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $992,655.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,460 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.88 per share, with a total value of $1,184,284.80.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 70,108 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,708,973.12.

On Monday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,520 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $274,555.20.

On Friday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,620 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $166,181.40.

On Thursday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 610 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $21,380.50.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,943 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $337,962.57.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 0.0%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,327 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

