Insider Buying: Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Director Cameron Maclean Proctor bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,625. The trade was a 10.91% increase in their position.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BIR opened at C$5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.43. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.86.
Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 92.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.
