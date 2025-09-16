Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.31 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 291.60 ($3.97). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.90), with a volume of 1,171,072 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hammerson from GBX 421 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 385.

Hammerson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,045.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.31.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 16.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Hammerson had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 346.30%. Research analysts expect that Hammerson Plc will post 20.7491639 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hammerson

In related news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 97,037 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 292, for a total value of £283,348.04. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

