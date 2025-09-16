Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.86 and traded as high as C$2.10. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 177,456 shares trading hands.

Foraco International Stock Up 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$205.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

