K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.98 and traded as high as C$37.31. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$36.75, with a volume of 15,891 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cormark lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.98. The company has a market cap of C$472.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

