Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$175.07 and traded as high as C$200.30. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$200.25, with a volume of 1,905,255 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$214.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$206.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3%

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$187.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$175.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total value of C$56,148.92. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total transaction of C$73,102.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,709.86. This represents a 72.51% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,026 shares of company stock worth $7,517,844.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

