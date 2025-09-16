Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 386.82 ($5.26) and traded as high as GBX 443.80 ($6.04). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 439.70 ($5.98), with a volume of 7,056,474 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 395 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 455.

Get Tesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tesco Stock Down 0.9%

About Tesco

The firm has a market cap of £28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,853.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 422.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 386.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

(Get Free Report)

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.