Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 50,500 shares, a growth of 111.3% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ HGLB opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,490,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 369,458 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,742 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 234,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 147,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

