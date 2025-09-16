Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 50,500 shares, a growth of 111.3% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ HGLB opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%.
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
