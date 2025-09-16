Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Increases By 114.9%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 200,700 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the August 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,007.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,007.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

Shares of CTOUF stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We’ve curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

