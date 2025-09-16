Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,800 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS BLRDF opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
