Short Interest in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Rises By 113.2%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 307.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,957,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.4%
GDXD opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -2.44. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
