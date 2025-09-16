Short Interest in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Rises By 113.2%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 307.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,957,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,957,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 307.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.4%

GDXD opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -2.44. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Get MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.