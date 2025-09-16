Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Short Interest Update

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 241,300 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the August 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Qube Stock Performance

Shares of Qube stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Qube has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

Qube Company Profile

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

