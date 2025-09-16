Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Rises By 110.6%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,900 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,949,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 815.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

ILCV opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

