Analyzing Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) & Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) and Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrodinger has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fulgent Genetics and Schrodinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Schrodinger 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.26%. Schrodinger has a consensus target price of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.78%. Given Schrodinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schrodinger is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Schrodinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -16.83% -2.26% -2.10% Schrodinger -76.22% -45.70% -24.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Schrodinger shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Schrodinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Schrodinger”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $283.47 million 2.37 -$42.71 million ($1.66) -13.24 Schrodinger $237.92 million 5.71 -$187.12 million ($2.48) -7.44

Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Schrodinger. Fulgent Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schrodinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Schrodinger on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

About Schrodinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.