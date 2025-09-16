Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) versus Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Head to Head Survey

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Accuray and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Accuray currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.56%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Precision Optics.

This table compares Accuray and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -0.35% -4.92% -0.58% Precision Optics -32.84% -54.03% -32.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accuray and Precision Optics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $458.51 million 0.40 -$1.59 million ($0.02) -80.50 Precision Optics $19.10 million 1.76 -$2.95 million ($0.89) -4.93

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accuray beats Precision Optics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy platform, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

