Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $76,366.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,857.07. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,559,000 after acquiring an additional 706,519 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,815,000 after acquiring an additional 965,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,055,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,394 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

