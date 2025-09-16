Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.8%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $355.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.56. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.