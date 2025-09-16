Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,961,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,441,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,060,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $144.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

