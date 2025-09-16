Reviewing NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -176.45% -1,424.01% -187.69% NeuroPace -29.29% -168.61% -25.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nuwellis and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroPace 0 1 5 0 2.83

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 69.04%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Nuwellis.

3.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and NeuroPace”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $8.74 million 0.48 -$11.16 million ($35.36) -0.13 NeuroPace $79.91 million 4.07 -$27.14 million ($0.84) -11.69

Nuwellis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Nuwellis on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors in Austria, Belarus, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

