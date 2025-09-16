Head-To-Head Survey: Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) versus Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Mexco Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Mexco Energy $7.44 million 2.42 $1.35 million $0.79 11.13

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Mexco Energy 18.73% 7.57% 6.94%

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Sanchez Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

