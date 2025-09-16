Baron Financial Group LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Baron Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

