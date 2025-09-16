Financial Analysis: Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) & HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

HSBC has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get HSBC alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HSBC and Swedbank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $69.07 billion 3.49 $23.98 billion $5.05 13.74 Swedbank $17.47 billion 1.92 $3.30 billion SEK 2.90 10.28

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank. Swedbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HSBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HSBC and Swedbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 0 4 2 1 2.57 Swedbank 2 4 0 0 1.67

HSBC currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.22%. Given HSBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than Swedbank.

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Swedbank pays an annual dividend of SEK 2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. HSBC pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swedbank pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of HSBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Swedbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 13.48% 12.73% 0.81% Swedbank 25.22% 16.12% 1.09%

Summary

HSBC beats Swedbank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Swedbank

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management services, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and other services. In addition, it offers pension insurance and plan, life, endowment insurance, and personal insurance products; investment management, investment banking, and mortgage lending services; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, securities, account, and clearing and settlement services, as well as Internet and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.