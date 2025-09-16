Goldstone Financial Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 36,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $261.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

