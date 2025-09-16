Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after purchasing an additional 213,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,373,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $305.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $305.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.44.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

