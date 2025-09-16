Jabil, Inc. $JBL Holdings Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $4,488,824.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,561,628.03. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,645,705.24. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,613 shares of company stock worth $34,706,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.71.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $215.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average of $179.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

