Bank of New Hampshire Buys 736 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $433.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $433.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

