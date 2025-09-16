Bank of New Hampshire Buys 490 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

