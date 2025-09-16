Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

