MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 626.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 778,652 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 8,675.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,872,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $16,370,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 815,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%.The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

