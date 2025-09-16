Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,208 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cameco were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCJ shares. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

