Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

