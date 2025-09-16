Trane Technologies plc $TT Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $877,468,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,727,000 after buying an additional 431,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $403.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.