First Bank & Trust Acquires 7,551 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. National Grid Transco comprises approximately 0.7% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 49.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,133,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid Transco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,012,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Grid Transco by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,880,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,375,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in National Grid Transco by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,176,000 after purchasing an additional 256,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,044,000 after buying an additional 228,179 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Zacks Research lowered National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

NYSE NGG opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

