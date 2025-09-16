Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX is Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 1.0% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Comfort Systems USA worth $23,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,710.96. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $781.85 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $782.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $663.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.