Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,417 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,622 shares of company stock worth $11,551,646 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE WMT opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $826.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.