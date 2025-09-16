Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average of $131.21.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

